Meg 2: The Trench's first trailer is insane

Movie-goers have always loved watching predators hunt their prey, especially if the former is giant, but it was still surprising to see just how popular The Meg ended up becoming after it premiered in 2018. This lead to a sequel being announced a couple of months later, and the wait for it will soon be over.

Director Ben Wheatley and crew have given us the first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench, and it makes it absolutely clear why there's no "the" in the title by revealing that Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy and more will be fighting multiple megalodons, what seems like a giant squid and maybe even a Tyrannosaurus Rex. The humans seem better prepared this time though, even if the trailer alone is filled with people being eaten. We'll see if this can be even more successful than the original when Meg 2: The Trench premieres internationally August 2 before coming to the USA on August 4.