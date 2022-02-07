Meg 2: The Trench has begun shooting in the UK

HQ

The sequel to 2018's action movie The Meg has started filming in the UK, as Variety reports. With production taking place at the Warner Bros. owned Leavesden Studios, the movie is slated to be called Meg 2: The Trench and is reportedly seeing Jason Statham back as the lead character of the tough and fearless diver, Jonas Taylor.

Despite the original seeing a varied response from critics and fans alike, with The Meg garnering a 46% critic score and a 42% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie did quite well in the box office, and pulled in $350 million globally.

With the movie just beginning filming, there is of course not a mention of a release date or even any plot information to go by yet, just that it will see Ben Wheatley directing, and various screenwriters and producers returning for the second outing of this big shark thriller.