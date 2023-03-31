Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Meet Your Maker

      Meet Your Maker's next three months will feature tons of new content

      The roadmap for the game has been revealed and shows that there will be both free and paid post-launch additions.

      HQ

      Behaviour Interactive has given us an idea of how the very soon to release Meet Your Maker will be expanded with additional content during its first three months. Despite only arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on April 4, the game will get a variety of free new updates through April and May, and then will be expanded with a "Major Content Update" in June.

      As you can see in the roadmap below, we're told that Meet Your Maker will get the free Hellscape Deco Pack on April 18, all before regular updates and drops that will bring new mods and augments (which can even alter the behaviour of a trap/guard) until June, with each of these being unlockable with playtime.

      When it comes to June, the Sector 1: Dreadshore major addition will bring a new environment/deco pack that will be instantly free to all players, as well as a new Custodian, weapon, trap, guard, and more, with each of these unlockable through playtime or instantly unlockable via direct purchase. The new cosmetic collection coming as part of this drop will be a purely paid addition.

      To add to this, we can expect bug-fixing and balancing, and updates/resets to the ranking system throughout the entire three month period.

      Meet Your Maker

