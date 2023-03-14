Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker launches straight on to PlayStation Plus Essential

The Dead by Daylight developers' upcoming game will be "free" for subscribers of the cheapest PS Plus in April.

Behaviour Interactive announcing that Meet Your Maker will launch on April 4 did unfortunately end up in the shadow of Death Stranding 2, Hades II, Judas, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and other biggies at last year's The Game Awards show, but hopefully today's news leads to more hype for the Dead by Daylight developers' upcoming game.

Sony has announced that Meet Your Maker will be one of April's PlayStation Plus Essential games, so you can get the cool-looking and sounding title for "free" on both PS4 and PS5 on April 4.

Meet Your Maker

