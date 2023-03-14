Meet Your Maker launches straight on to PlayStation Plus Essential

HQ

Behaviour Interactive announcing that Meet Your Maker will launch on April 4 did unfortunately end up in the shadow of Death Stranding 2, Hades II, Judas, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and other biggies at last year's The Game Awards show, but hopefully today's news leads to more hype for the Dead by Daylight developers' upcoming game.

Sony has announced that Meet Your Maker will be one of April's PlayStation Plus Essential games, so you can get the cool-looking and sounding title for "free" on both PS4 and PS5 on April 4.