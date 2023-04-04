Meet Your Maker has been verified for Steam Deck

HQ

Behaviour Interactive's strange user-generated content title, Meet Your Maker, has very recently launched, meaning the game is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles (even as a PlayStation Plus Essential offering for April 2023). But now that the game is here, it has been revealed that it will also be fully playable on another platform as well, namely the Steam Deck.

As revealed on Twitter, we're told that Meet Your Maker has been officially verified for Valve's handheld platform, and that it should run incredibly well on the system, just in time for launch.

If you aren't familiar with Meet Your Maker, check out a trailer for the game below.