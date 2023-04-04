Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Meet Your Maker

      Meet Your Maker has been verified for Steam Deck

      Just in time for the game's release.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Behaviour Interactive's strange user-generated content title, Meet Your Maker, has very recently launched, meaning the game is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles (even as a PlayStation Plus Essential offering for April 2023). But now that the game is here, it has been revealed that it will also be fully playable on another platform as well, namely the Steam Deck.

      As revealed on Twitter, we're told that Meet Your Maker has been officially verified for Valve's handheld platform, and that it should run incredibly well on the system, just in time for launch.

      If you aren't familiar with Meet Your Maker, check out a trailer for the game below.

      HQ
      Meet Your Maker

      Related texts



      Loading next content