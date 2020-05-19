LIVE

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Meet World of Warcraft's new character creator

World of Warcraft's character creator is getting revamped and the new version will be introduced with Shadowlands.

Shadowlands promises to be an exciting expansion in how it will carry on WoW's plot, but it seems as though Blizzard is also making a huge effort to make the game more welcoming to new players, introducing what is essentially a new way of experiencing World of Warcraft.

Part of this new experience is a minimalist, but far more effective, character creator. Not all races and customization options are available in the alpha version we are playing, and until launch, there may be changes made to what we're seeing, but we can get a good idea of the new direction Blizzard is taking with Shadowlands.

Check out a sample of the new character creator below, and stay tuned as we will be sharing more content based on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' alpha.

