Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Meet Tooke the Mystic from Hood: Outlaws & Legends

This class can reveal the location of your opponents and can use poison to drain their stamina.

Sumo Digital has one week at a time introduced a new class for their upcoming multiplayer heist adventure Hood: Outlaws & Legends. We have previously met Robin the Ranger, Hunter Marianne and John the Brawler - and now the time has come to Tooke the Mystic.

This class has quite a lot of tricks to use, like revealing the location of your opponents as well as the ability to heal your team and use poison to drain the stamina out of you opponents. The Mystic also has quite the good range using a flail that he can stun opponents with.

Having a great Mystic on your team seems like a good way of making sure you have great tools to make the life of your competing opponents a lot harder. Take a look at the presentation below.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

