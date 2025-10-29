Meet the X-59: NASA's new supersonic jet to break the sound barrier without waking the neighbors

HQ

NASA's futuristic X-59 jet took to the skies over the California desert on Tuesday, making its first test flight and proving that supersonic travel doesn't have to wake the neighbors.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the sleek, single-engine aircraft lifted off from Plant 42 in Palmdale shortly after sunrise and safely landed about an hour later at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center. Accompanied by a chase plane, the X-59 climbed to 12,000 feet and reached a subsonic speed of 230 mph during its initial flight.

Unlike traditional supersonic jets, which create loud "sonic booms," the X-59 is designed to produce a quiet "thump", no louder than a car door slamming. This breakthrough could open the door to supersonic flights over land, something commercial planes have long been banned from doing due to noise concerns.

NASA test pilot Nils Larson piloted the aircraft, which is designed to cruise at Mach 1.4 at 55,000 feet, more than twice the altitude of most commercial airliners. Now, the data collected from the X-59 will help NASA set new standards for supersonic flight over populated areas.

The X-59 has already captured attention, earning the title of "coolest thing made in California" for 2025. "This work sustains America's place as a leader in aviation and has the potential to change the way the public flies," said United States Transportation Secretary and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy.

Future flights will push the X-59 to higher altitudes and speeds, eventually breaking the sound barrier and testing the limits of quiet supersonic travel.