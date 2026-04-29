Meet the villains of Masters of the Universe

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Skeletor probably needs no introduction as one of the most iconic and influential villains in pop culture history. He's so charismatic that it's easy to forget that the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe actually featured several other phenomenal and memorable villains.

Now, Amazon and MGM Studios want to remind us of this with a roughly one-minute trailer they're calling Forces of Evil, where we get to meet some of the main enemies He-Man will face in this summer's blockbuster, Masters of the Universe. It hits theaters on June 5, and you can find the video below.