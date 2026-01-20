Meet the VF-26: Haas becomes third team to reveal 2026 Formula 1 car

HQ

Last week, the first bunch of Formula 1 cars for the 2026 season were revealed, when Red Bull and its sister team Racing Bulls took to Detroit, Michigan to show the RB22 and VCARB03 to the world. Now, a third team has followed suit, as Haas has officially lifted the curtain on the VF-26.

Set to be driven by Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, this car looks very much akin to modern Haas designs, as it comes in mostly white with some red and black accents.

As these are just the show cars used to present the livery for the coming season, it's difficult to know just how similar the official race version will look, but the key thing to note is that hopes will be high that it can match the performance and success of 2025's VF-25, which proved to be hugely impactful for Haas by earning the smallest team on the F1 grid as many as 79 points and seeing it finish in an admirable eighth place out of ten.

The other key bit of information to know about the VF-26 is that it will operate using a Ferrari-created powertrain, the same unit used in the soon-to-be-revealed Ferrari and Cadillac cars too.

As for the next car reveals, it's set to be a busy week as Audi will present its car today and Honda will present its new engine today too, before Mercedes shows off its car on Thursday, and then Ferrari and Alpine round out the week with reveals on Friday.

What do you think about the VF-26?