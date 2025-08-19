HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in Washington wearing a tailored black suit with a subtle back vent, a small change from the military-style attire he has favored since the war began.

The suit, designed by Viktor Anisimov, was intended to convey a sense of civilian calm alongside his presidential authority. The choice drew praise during talks with United States President Donald Trump, contrasting with past public criticism over his wardrobe.

Anisimov, who has occasionally guided Zelensky's style since his early comedy days, emphasized dignity over fashion statements. The updated look aligns with appearances at international events earlier this year, quietly reinforcing Ukraine's diplomatic image.

"These are our hopes for peace," Anisimov told Reuters about the tweak. "We think that if we add something subtle to this image, something from civilian clothing to his uniform, then it will be like a lucky charm."

Zelensky met with Trump without wearing a suit. The conversation ended badly...

