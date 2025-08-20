Meet the team that made the brilliant Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack, led by Wilbert Roget II

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws, last year's underrated Ubisoft AAA, did at least get some recognition in awards shows with the score, sweeping at the Game Audio Network Guild Awards and grabbing nominations at the BAFTA, Grammy and D.I.C.E. for the score composed by Wilbert Roget II. This American composer, also behind Star Wars The Older Republic, Call of Duty WWII, Mortal Kombat 11 or Helldivers 2, chatted with Gamereactor at Devcom, during Gamescom 2025, and he told us about his inspirations for the Star Wars score.

While Roget II was the main composer of the game, hired after composing the main theme, he hired a team when he saw the scope of the game, with five planets and different factions. Cody Mathew Johnson, from Trek to Yomi, made the now iconic cantina theme. "I loved his work on Trek to Yomi, where he really dove deep into Japanese traditional instruments.

And I thought, well, if he can put that much attention and detail into just one culture, then certainly he can do it for Star Wars."

Roget also hired two friends from Seattle. John Everest, who worked on Disintegration, was hired for his skill on blending synthesizer with orchestral elements. Kazuma Junochi, composer on Metal Gear Solid 4 and Peace Walker (Junochi), was hired as the game has many sealth sections. Junochi had also composed an episode on Star Wars Visions, The Ninth Jedi.

Beyond the new themes, the game also reuses some classic John Williams themes, but wisely added only on some moments of the game. "Whenever you're doing these classic Star Wars moments, like going up into space or space combat or dealing with the Imperials, then it sounds very traditionally Star Wars, John Williams. But when you're dealing with stealth or criminal factions, at that point, we'll use more of the new elements like found instruments or world instruments or design synthesizer elements."

You can watch our full interview with Wilbert Roget II below with more details on Star Wars Outlaws score, where we also talk about his work on Mortal Kombat and Tomb Raider games.