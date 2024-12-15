Meet the Parents 4 is in the works, De Niro and Stiller set to star

Comedy film series Meet the Parents isn't quite done yet, it seems, as another film is reportedly in the works. Meet the Parents 4 is apparently getting early talks with returning stars, including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner.

Deadline reports that plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but considering the amount of time it has been since the last film aired, we could see Stiller's character of Gaylord Focker potentially playing the part of Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes.

The first Meet the Parents released in 2000, with a sequel, Meet the Fockers, dropping in theatres in 2004. A third film, Little Fockers, came out in 2010, but since then we've heard practically nothing. As Hollywood loves to cling onto seemingly dead series, though, we imagine we'll be hearing more on this soon.