English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Psychonauts 2

Meet the odd cast of Psychonauts 2

The Double Fine game will be coming on August 25.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It is now exactly two weeks until the launch of Psychonauts 2, 16 years after the original game was released. As is tradition when we're getting closer, the hype is being turned up with more information, trailers and other forms of content.

This time, Double Fine thinks it's about time we get to know the quirky cast of the game that you will meet during the adventure. Check out the video below, and Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.

Psychonauts 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy