Meet the odd cast of Psychonauts 2

It is now exactly two weeks until the launch of Psychonauts 2, 16 years after the original game was released. As is tradition when we're getting closer, the hype is being turned up with more information, trailers and other forms of content.

This time, Double Fine thinks it's about time we get to know the quirky cast of the game that you will meet during the adventure. Check out the video below, and Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.