Meet the new Weasley family in HBO's Harry Potter

Production of the first season of HBO's Harry Potter series is currently underway, with set photos already showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost roaming the streets as Harry and Hagrid. Now, HBO has shared a new image introducing the entire Weasley sibling lineup: Percy, Fred, George, Ron, and Ginny. We already knew that Ron will be played by Alastair Stout, but it's now confirmed that Percy will be portrayed by Ruari Spooner, Fred and George by twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland, and Ginny by Gracie Cochrane.

It was previously revealed that Katherine Parkinson will take on the role of the siblings' mother, Molly Weasley, though no official image of her in costume has been released yet. As for the family's father, Arthur Weasley, the role remains uncast for now — not entirely surprising, since the character is not expected to appear until the second season.

