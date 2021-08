HQ

During yesterday's Opening Night Live, we finally got to see more from the super cute Genshin Impact version of Aloy (of Horizon: Zero Dawn fame). She arrives on the PlayStation versions of the game on September 1, but is coming for other versions as well at a later point.

Judging by her new trailer below, she seems to have really smooth moves. If you have reached Adventurer Rank 20, you can add her to your group without having to go through the gacha system.