Meet the English cast behind Yakuza: Like a Dragon

It's been almost a full week since Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released and we got got the opportunity to do all kinds of crazy stuff in Yokohama together with the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. We really appreciated this game (check out our review), and even though most of us chose to play with the original Japanese voice acting, the game has an impressive English cast as well.

Now Sega has released a new video where we get to meet the team bringing the main characters alive, which includes the legendary George Takei from Star Trek. You can check it out above. Yakuza: Like a Dragon has released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It launches for PlayStation 5 in March.