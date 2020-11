You're watching Advertisements

One of the most popular games of the PlayStation 5 release was, as expected Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We liked it as much as Insomniac's first Spider-Man game and one thing that really contributed to our high grade was the wonderful cast led by Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales.

Now you get to meet them as well as a few others in a video released by Sony where we get to know them better. Check it out above. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5.