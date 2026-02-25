Meet the Crimson Desert voice actors

HQ

A role-playing game as extensive as Crimson Desert naturally has a long list of voice actors, all of whom must perform at a high level so that the immersion in the game is not compromised. With only three weeks left until the premiere, Pearl Abyss thinks it's high time we got to know the voice actors behind the adventure.

In a post on Instagram, we now get to meet the most important ones to see what the people behind the voices look like, including the playable main characters Kliff (Alec Newman), Oongka (Steward Scudamore), and Damiane (Rebecca Hanssen). In an interview with Epic Games Store, Newman talks about how he approached his protagonist:

"Imagining him as a Scotsman helped with identifying some of his traits and attitudes—a natural skepticism and watchfulness."

He goes on to describe Kliff's personality, which we will apparently get to see several sides of:

"Kliff has a sort of gruff cynicism as a default, but as we moved through recording, we embraced the chances to see other parts of his personality too... he is capable of great emotion and not just aggression or ferocity. The sense of family with the other Greymanes is probably at the emotional core of Kliff."

Scudamore also had the opportunity to talk about his seemingly somewhat gruffer character, who is described as laconic and reserved with considerable control over his emotions:

"He isn't silent because he lacks emotion. He's silent because he is choosing his words carefully. That kind of restraint—being economical with expression and thoughtful before taking action - is something I deeply admire."

From left: Oongka, Kliff & Damiane.

Finally, we have Hanssen, who is a seasoned voice actress and has played Alfira in Baldur's Gate III and Eve in Stellar Blade, among others, in recent years. Now she will instead bring life and personality to Damiane, and says:

"I'm more of a people-pleaser by nature, but it was incredibly cathartic to draw upon my sense of justice while playing Damiane. Instead of being prim and proper, she's a strong, independent, and assertive individual who isn't afraid to speak her mind or do what she thinks is right."

Check out the in-depth interview at the link above, and on March 19, Crimson Desert will premiere on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.