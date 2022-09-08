Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gotham Knights

Meet the Batman family in new Gotham Knights video

Warner Bros. Games Montréal takes us behind the scenes to better explore Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

HQ

On October 21, it's finally time to play Gotham Knights after several pretty major delays and also scrapped versions for Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Now Warner Bros. Games Montréal thinks it's about time we get to know the origins of the protagonists of this adventure.

That's why we get to follow them behind the scenes to get a proper introduction to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to learn more how they differ from their comic book counter parts. We also get to know more about how the developers have tried to make their personalities come through in the adventure.

HQ
Gotham Knights

