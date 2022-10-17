Meet Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's electric gym leader, Iono

HQ

We're around a month away from Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuting on the Nintendo Switch, and with that being the case, we've been constantly hearing extra titbits of information regarding the game, with the latest revolving around a new gym leader who can be found in the Paldea region.

Her name is Iono and she specialises in electric type Pokémon. As noted in a press release, we're told that she is the leader of the gym in the city of Levincia in Paldea, and that she's "known as the Supercharged Streamer, ​having gained popularity online as the host of a show called the Iono Zone."

As for who she'll be bringing to battle when you find and face her, Iono's partner Pokémon is the EleFrog creature, Bellibolt. This unusual looking pocket monster can expand and contract its body to create electricity, with this charge then being released through what seem to be its protruding eyeballs. Very strange indeed. It's also said that Bellibolt has the all-new Electromorphosis ability, which allows it to become charged up when hit by an attack, making its next electric move all the more powerful.

Take a look at Iono and Bellibolt in action below, and be sure to find them in Paldea when Scarlet/Violet launches on November 18.

