Meet Monoco from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in a new video

The release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting closer and closer, and April 24 is the premiere date. This French turn-based role-playing game in classic Japanese style got a lot of attention when it was announced at not-E3 just over a year ago, and every time we've seen it since, it has only managed to look better and better.

We're talking about seemingly very well-designed worlds, an original story, and turn-based battles against well-designed monsters. To let us get to know the game better, for a few weeks now we've been getting trailers dedicated to the five main characters, namely Gustave, Maelle, Lune and Sciel - and now the fifth and final one has been released.

Here we get to know Monoco, who unlike the other four is not human, but a gestral. Check out the video below for a better idea of what this means.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - and is included with Game Pass starting on opening day.