Meet Mekko the dolphin, Bleeding Edge's newest fighter

We recently got back from our visit to Ninja Theory's offices in Cambridge, and you read more about our time at the studio right here for insights from the creative team behind the game. However, if it's gameplay that you seek, we've got you covered on that front too.

First up there's the one clip that we didn't capture ourselves, and that's Mekko, the goldfish bowl-turned-mechsuit wearing fighter that's just been added to the roster of fighters joining the game when it launches on PC and Xbox One this month.

Then there's a trio of matches that we took part in during the day, and in each one we tried a different character, so check out the footage below to see Makutu, Miko, and Nidhoggr. We're ashamed to say, but our team lost all three games, but it's not about the winning, it's the taking part that counts. Right?

