Meet Maple, Zayu, and Clutch, the mascots for World Cup 2026

FIFA is making new moves toward the World Cup 2026 next summer, the first to be held in three countries (USA, Mexico, and Canada). Two days ago they revealed the ball, called Trionda, and also their first official video game, FIFA Heroes, featuring the three mascots of the World Cup.

World Cup 2026 will feature three different mascots, as to evenly pay tribute to the three host countries. They are Maple the Moose, representing Canada, Zayu the Jaguar representing Mexico, and Clutch the Bald Eagle.

"A street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, Maple found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality", says FIFA about the Moose, which apparently plays as a goalkeeper. Zayu embodies Mexican culture through dance, food, and tradition, and plays as a striker. Meanwhile, Clutch the Bald Eagle is a midfielder and "unites people wherever he goes".

If World Cup 2026 has three mascots, World Cup 2030 might have the entire zoo, as it takes place in six countries (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and some opening matches will be held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay).

FIFA is already selling official shirts with the mascots. We think they're kind of cute, but won't dethrone Naranjito as the most original World Cup mascot ever, and he better return in 2030. What do you think of the World Cup 2026 mascots?