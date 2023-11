HQ

We recently got a better look at Harley Quinn from the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and now the time has come for the weirdest Suicide Squad member to get a proper introduction - King Shark. As you might have imagined - he is incredibly strong but also durable and packs a whole lot of fire power.

Check out what King Shark has to bring to the table in the trailer below. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X