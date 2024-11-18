Meet Jorge Martín 'Martinator', the brand new MotoGP World Champion

HQ

Jorge Martín, 26 years old Spanish rider, has become the 30th person to win MotoGP since its creation in 1949 (known then as 500cc). He takes the baton from Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the two previous editions, and second this year.

Bagnaia won the final GP of the season, the Solidarity Grand Prix held in Barcelona.

The Italian is the runner-up that has won more races in a year without crowning as the champion: he has won eleven races, while Martín only won three times. But 'Pecco' but lost too many points on the way due to mistakes, some of which he blames to himself, and some he blames others...

Martín adds his first title in the highest motorcycling category, after winning Moto 3 in 2018. Last year, he was second, and lost to Bagnaia.

Marc Márquez (six time MotoGP winner from 2010 to 2019) secured the second sport yesterday and also the third place in the charts this year, and veteran rider Aleix Espargaró (fifth in the race) avoided any pressure from from Enea Bastiniani to secure Martín and Márquez's podiums.

Next year, 35 years old Espargaró will retire from MotoGP, and will be replaced by Martín in Aprilia team, leaving Ducati.

Why is Jorge Martín nicknamed 'Martinator'?

In the celebrations of his title, Martín played the role of a 'Terminator' fully embracing his 'Martinator' side.

This nickname was given to him years ago by his father, because despite he suffered many falls and injuries, he always got back to the motorcycle, even with broken bones.

But Martín became 'literally' a Terminator in his 2018 season, when Martín chose to wear a special glove that helped him moved his fingers, as his hand was paralyzed due to an injury. Thanks to that 'robotic' hand, he managed to win Moto 3 title in 2018.