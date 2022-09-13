Meet Alex Høgh Andersen, Johnni Gade and Sjeletyven on our livestream on Wednesday

The Wrath of the Lich King Classic is just around the corner, and we're celebrating with a series of large-scale livestreams that have already featured guests Oscar Dronjak of HammerFall and actor Valter Skarsgård.

The next one will be our biggest yet, and we'll be joined by Alex Høgh Andersen, Johnni Gade and Sjeletyven.

Alex Høgh Andersen is a well-known Danish actor who started his career via a Christmas calendar back in 2013, but who you probably know him as Ivar the Boneless in the TV series Vikings. Not only that, he has since starred in the film The Shadow in My Eye and the Viaplay series The Viking - The Fall of the Narcokong.

© Morten Bentzon

Johnni Gade has become known for a myriad of focus areas. He is a known YouTuber with channels focusing on reactions and gaming, he is a known "battlerapper" and has made famous so-called "diss tracks", and he is also a successful radio host.

Sjeletyven is a hugely successful streamer, and who is currently working with the great organisation Method, which has secured 12 World First Raid bosses over the years. He is considered one of the world's best World of Warcraft-focused streamers.

You can watch from 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on Wednesday, September 14 on our live page.