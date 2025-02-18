Medvedev uses irony to voice his concerns after Sinner's deal with Anti-Doping Agency

HQ

Daniil Medveved has always been one of the most skeptic players throughout the whole Jannik Sinner's doping case. Now, after the World Anti Doping Agency accepts the Italian's defence that the contamination was accidental, they have agreed to a three-month ban, which will have little consequence's in the World No. 1, and he will not any major tournament.

Medvedev, in the press conference after his defeat at the ATP Marseille 2025, was asked about the situation, as every other player in the circuit has been. And he used irony, but also expressed the same concerns most other tennis players are having right now: "I hope that from now on, if WADA tells you 'we have found this, it is two years' we will answer: 'no, I want one month'- I hope that this is a precedent, otherwise it would be strange."

Talking more seriously, he explained that what he hopes is that this sets a precedent so that "players can have better defense in the future", and it all comes down to money. "It wasn't Jannik who negotiated this agreement with WADA, but his lawyers. The better lawyer you can afford, the better for you".

"I hope all tennis players can have someone to represent them in these cases, because sometimes many do not have money for a lawyer and they represent themselves. It would be a bad sign if Sinner is the only one able to do this, but a very good sign if, in the future, everyone is capable of doing the same".