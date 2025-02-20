Medion introduces two new compact desktop PCs for all users

HQ

Whether for our limited living space at home, in the office or at the workplace, 'mini' or compact desktops are a popular alternative that is becoming more and more popular, while at the same time sacrificing neither efficiency nor performance.

Now Medion, a brand of the Lenovo group, has introduced and made available in shops two new models of such desktops: The Medion S06 and the Medion T80.

Medion S06: The mini desktop PC for all tasks and budgets

The Medion S06 is ideal for those who are looking for a versatile solution to their everyday life without having to spend a lot of money. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, so it's not exactly small on performance and is perfect for office, entertainment or educational use. You won't be short of connections for connecting to displays, microphones, audio or external storage devices either: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b, a DisplayPort 1.4, and audio outputs.

With dimensions of 128 mm wide by 129 mm high by 35 mm deep and weighing 1.1 kg, the Medion S06 allows for seamless integration into any workspace. You can even hide it behind the monitor so you don't have to compromise on desk space, if you want. Also available in an even cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor, you can get the Medion S06 from 399 euros.

Medion S06.

Small but tough: Medion T80

If high performance in compact form is what you need, then the Medion T80 is for you. Latest generation Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD drive, Wi-Fi6E and pre-installed Windows 11. For 499 euros, it's hard to ask for anything more. The design of the Medion T80 PC stands out for its black finish, compact and elegant, which makes it easy to integrate into any space, whether in the office or at home. Perfect for students, home work and multitasking.

You can find both the Medion S06 and the Medion T80 on its official website and in specialised shops.