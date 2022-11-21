Mediom Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop on sale for Black Friday

HQ

Although last week many of the major retailers and brands have already started to publish their Black Friday offers this week and we will continue to select the most attractive offers, there are some hardware items that we want to highlight with their own space, either because it is a new product or because it comes with a significant discount. And here we have both cases.

Because Mediom, the German computer and peripherals brand, has unveiled its latest addition to its notebook range with the Erazer Major X10, a computer designed for gamers and content creators. It features a 12th generation Intel processor and a 12GB GDDR6 VRAM Intel ARC A730M graphics card. It comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

Mediom's promotion of the Major X10 on major networks includes a code to redeem 7 recently released major titles, 4 games and 3 shows, ideal for streamers and video editors who want to highlight their content on streaming platforms. Below are the four games and programmes that can be redeemed until 31 December 2022.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed



Gotham Knights



Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt



Creation (3 titles to choose from these 5):



PowerDirector 365



D5 Render



MAGIX Video Pro X14



Topaz Gigapixel AI



XSplit Premium Suite



Its original price is €1,799, but you can find it discounted for Black Friday to just €1,299, with a promotion valid until Cybermonday, Monday 28 November with a 3-year warranty.