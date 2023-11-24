MediEvil co-creator has been forced to sell his GOTY BAFTA

MediEvil was a PlayStation classic title, but even after its sequel won a Game of the Year BAFTA, it seems that series co-creator James Wilson has struggled to find work as of late.

In a post on Twitter/X, Wilson explained that recent financial issues and a trip to the hospital had forced him to sell his Game of the Year BAFTA trophy. The starting bid is £6,000, but if anyone is willing to pay more, then the offer will be accepted. Wilson is also selling a Sir Dan Hand figure and a signed Sir Daniel Fortesque Funko Pop.

The fact that an industry veteran who has created some iconic games has had to put their possessions up for auction just shows how rough 2023 has been for game creators. Lay-offs have plagued the industry, even with software that has sold and reviewed incredibly well throughout the year. We only hope that 2024 can be better for the people behind our favourite titles.