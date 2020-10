You're watching Advertisements

Sony has announced a new round of games that is being added to their subscription service PlayStation Now. They will arrive at some point this month, and this new round of titles is headlined by MediEvil and Days Gone (which unfortunately will be removed on January 4 2021). But it is not all fun 'n games, as Just Cause 4 and Watch Dogs 2 will be removed from the service this month.

Here is the full list of October's additions to PlayStation Now: