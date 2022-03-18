Medieval II: Total War is coming to mobile devices in April

HQ

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly are going to be bringing yet another Total War title to mobile devices in a couple of weeks, when Medieval II: Total War lands on iOS and Android.

As mentioned in a press release, the game will be coming to mobile on April 7 in a version that is claimed to be "the complete BAFTA-nominated strategy classic, brought to iOS and Android without compromise".

As for what this edition will include then, we're told that there will be 17 playable factions, a campaign map spanning Europe, North Africa, and the Middle-East, a more "nuanced" settlement management system, as well as an "intuitive" user interface that has been designed to suit touch controls.

You can take a look at a short bit of mobile gameplay of Medieval II: Total War in the trailer below, and can look to pick up the game for yourself when it releases in early April for £12.99 / $14.99 / €14,99.