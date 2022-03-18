Cookies

Medieval II: Total War

Medieval II: Total War is coming to mobile devices in April

It's said to be coming to iOS and Android "without compromise".

HQ

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly are going to be bringing yet another Total War title to mobile devices in a couple of weeks, when Medieval II: Total War lands on iOS and Android.

As mentioned in a press release, the game will be coming to mobile on April 7 in a version that is claimed to be "the complete BAFTA-nominated strategy classic, brought to iOS and Android without compromise".

As for what this edition will include then, we're told that there will be 17 playable factions, a campaign map spanning Europe, North Africa, and the Middle-East, a more "nuanced" settlement management system, as well as an "intuitive" user interface that has been designed to suit touch controls.

You can take a look at a short bit of mobile gameplay of Medieval II: Total War in the trailer below, and can look to pick up the game for yourself when it releases in early April for £12.99 / $14.99 / €14,99.

HQ
Medieval II: Total War

