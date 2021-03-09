Mediatonic will reveal the release date of Fall Guys Season 4 on Monday

You're watching Advertisements

We have been waiting for new content to arrive in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for a while now, and so far we've got some details about the upcoming season: for example, the game seems to be heading to an 80s-inspired future. Also, last week there was an event where fans were tasked to complete a 2400 piece jigsaw puzzle to get a teaser image.

Now, Mediatonic once again teased us on Twitter. They told us that they are working hard on Season 4 and now getting very close to launch. "On Monday 15th March, we'll post the Release Date Trailer," the developer said. Other than that, they will also "trigger double Fame Points" about the same time, however for how long it is still unknown.

Anyway, if everything goes as expected, soon we will know exactly when Season 4 is coming out.

Within other Fall Guys news, the parent company of Mediatonic, Tonic Games Group, has been bought by Epic Games Store. For more details, you can check our reportright here.