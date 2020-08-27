Cookies

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mediatonic shares a sneak peak at Fall Guys: Season 2

The beans are about to get medieval on each other as Mediatonic teases the next content drop for this year's indie hit.

Game of the moment Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout made an appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening, with Joe from Mediatonic on hand to tell us about what we can expect from the next round of content to drop for the infectious new battle royale.

During the game's short segment we were told that we can expect new rounds inspired by the middle-ages, with swinging axes, drawbridges, and fresh emotes and medieval outfits for your beans (that means some lovely hats, naturally). We saw beans moving ramps around, plus feudal fortresses and lots of colourful, inviting death traps!

Apparently the studio is still adding features, but we're told to tune into Twitter for more. This advice is worth following as their Twitter feed is a lot of fun.

