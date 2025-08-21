Media pick their favourite to win EuroBasket 2025 with an overwhelming majority
Serbia is by far the favourite to win EuroBasket 2025, according to the media.
With the final countdown for EuroBasket 2025, that kicks off in less than a week, on August 27, FIBA held a poll on accredited media in the competition in Latvia, Finland, Cyprus, and Poland, a survey asking for their favourites to win the title this year. And it seems to be a clear favourite, with an overwhelming majority of votes.
Only six nations received a significative number of votes when asked who they thought would win EuroBasket 2025. And, with 73.1% of the votes, Serbia is the favourite for the vas majority of journalists. A similar number expects Nikola Jokic to be the MVP of the tournament, 72.2%. No pressure.
The six nations given some chances to win EuroBasket are:
- Serbia - 73.1%
- Germany - 10.0%
- France - 6.2%
- Latvia - 3.1%
- Greece - 2.3%
- Spain - 1.5%
In the MVPs category, nobody gets even close to "Joker"
- Nikola Jokic (Serbia) - 72.2%
- Franz Wagner (Germany) - 4.8%
- Luka Doncic (Slovenia) - 4.8%
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) - 2.4%
- Dennis Schroder (Germany) - 2.4%
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) - 2.4%
- Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) - 2.4%
- Lauri Markkanen (Finland) - 2.4%
- Tornike Shengelia (Georgia) - 1.6%
While they give Finland little options to be on the podium (5.4%), Finland wins as the "biggest surprise of the tournament" with 23.1% of votes, followed by Latvia, 17.7%, and Estonia and Poland with 9.2%.
Last year's winners Spain have suffered many abscences and injuries, so while they give them a very small percent of winning, most think it will be the biggest disappointment, 26.9%. In that disgraceful category it's followed by Greece (15.4%), France (11.5%), Slovenia (10%) and Lithuania (9.2%).
You can check the full survey here. What are your predictions for EuroBasket 2025?