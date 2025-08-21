Media pick their favourite to win EuroBasket 2025 with an overwhelming majority

HQ

With the final countdown for EuroBasket 2025, that kicks off in less than a week, on August 27, FIBA held a poll on accredited media in the competition in Latvia, Finland, Cyprus, and Poland, a survey asking for their favourites to win the title this year. And it seems to be a clear favourite, with an overwhelming majority of votes.

Only six nations received a significative number of votes when asked who they thought would win EuroBasket 2025. And, with 73.1% of the votes, Serbia is the favourite for the vas majority of journalists. A similar number expects Nikola Jokic to be the MVP of the tournament, 72.2%. No pressure.

The six nations given some chances to win EuroBasket are:



Serbia - 73.1%



Germany - 10.0%



France - 6.2%



Latvia - 3.1%



Greece - 2.3%



Spain - 1.5%



In the MVPs category, nobody gets even close to "Joker"



Nikola Jokic (Serbia) - 72.2%



Franz Wagner (Germany) - 4.8%



Luka Doncic (Slovenia) - 4.8%



Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) - 2.4%



Dennis Schroder (Germany) - 2.4%



Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) - 2.4%



Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) - 2.4%



Lauri Markkanen (Finland) - 2.4%



Tornike Shengelia (Georgia) - 1.6%



While they give Finland little options to be on the podium (5.4%), Finland wins as the "biggest surprise of the tournament" with 23.1% of votes, followed by Latvia, 17.7%, and Estonia and Poland with 9.2%.

Last year's winners Spain have suffered many abscences and injuries, so while they give them a very small percent of winning, most think it will be the biggest disappointment, 26.9%. In that disgraceful category it's followed by Greece (15.4%), France (11.5%), Slovenia (10%) and Lithuania (9.2%).

You can check the full survey here. What are your predictions for EuroBasket 2025?