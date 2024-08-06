Medal-winning Olympian at Paris 2024 celebrates Bronze by queuing for League of Legends

HQ

Spanish Olympian Pau Echaniz managed to win the Bronze medal for K-1 slalom at the Paris 2024 Olympics, an achievement that should be celebrated. So, how did Echaniz go about celebrating his big win?

Well, he logged onto League of Legends, of course. In a post that has since gone viral on X/Twitter, Echaniz shows off his Olympic medal next to a laptop where he's solo queuing for a game of the popular MOBA.

I've just realised looking at the image that me and Echaniz both use the same mouse. Huh, small world. I doubt I'll be competing in canoeing anytime soon, but hopefully by the next Olympics, Echaniz has another medal to show off, and hopefully he's picked a better game to play (just a joke, LoL fans).

