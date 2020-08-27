Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond receives an all-new story trailer

Players can "charge into history" sometime in the latter part of 2020.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the series' first venture into VR, received an all-new story trailer at the Gamescom opening ceremony.

The title takes place within World War II and sees the player recruited into the Office of Strategic Services - an organisation tasked with engaging in a variety of daring missions behind enemy lines. Above and Beyond is said to be comprised of a three-act structure - the first act will see you working with the French Resistance, act two will feature D-Day, and the third and final act will see the player deal with the Nazi Secret Weapon Program.

No concrete release date was revealed, but the title was given a rough release window of holiday 2020.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Related texts



Loading next content