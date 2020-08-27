Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond receives an all-new story trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the series' first venture into VR, received an all-new story trailer at the Gamescom opening ceremony.

The title takes place within World War II and sees the player recruited into the Office of Strategic Services - an organisation tasked with engaging in a variety of daring missions behind enemy lines. Above and Beyond is said to be comprised of a three-act structure - the first act will see you working with the French Resistance, act two will feature D-Day, and the third and final act will see the player deal with the Nazi Secret Weapon Program.

No concrete release date was revealed, but the title was given a rough release window of holiday 2020.