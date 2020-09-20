Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond lands in December

You're watching Advertisements

Although the PlayStation 5 Showcase might have attracted all the attention, you probably know that a new Facebook Connect was also held this week. On that occasion, Respawn Entertainment announced that Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the studio's new VR action game, will be released on December 11, 2020, worldwide.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond aims to return to the origins of the series and takes players into the Second World War, setting the action on land, at sea, and in the sky. Players will be able to jump from planes, descend from mountains, and sabotage Nazi bases. However, they won't be alone: a veteran sergeant and a young British doctor will support them throughout the single-player campaign, and the game will feature the appearances of other Medal of Honor series legends, such as Manon Batiste and Dr Gronek.

The single-player campaign aims to tell an engaging story about the Second World War through a deep story-driven experience. Respawn's team has spent the past four years and hundreds of hours interviewing war veterans and travelling to the places where the conflict occurred in order to get the emotional tone right.

Additionally, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also feature several multiplayer game modes, some of which are only available in VR and with the addition of Steam support. Gamers will benefit from cross-platform play across multiple different devices. More information about these modes will be revealed in the coming months.