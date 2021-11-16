Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is now available on Oculus Quest 2

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has launched its virtual reality title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on Oculus Quest 2 systems, allowing owners of the wireless system a chance to dive into the World War 2 shooter.

Featuring a 10+ hour campaign, and an online multiplayer that boasts 12 maps and five unique game modes, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond originally debuted December 2020, and to mark that occasion, we even published a review detailing our thoughts on the game.

As for the Oculus Quest 2 launch, it is available now for the price of £29.99 / $39.99, and will require 41.02 GB of memory to store the game on your Quest 2 system. The game also supports cross-buy meaning you can purchase it on either the Quest or Rift stores and play it on either device. If you want to check out the game running on a Quest 2, be sure to check out the announcement trailer for the version below.