MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is getting cross-play and more in Year One update on May 27

With its console release (Xbox Series & Xbox One) coming up and Epic exclusive deal ending soon (the game will be landing on Steam and GOG as well) on May 27, along with its first DLC "Inner Sphere" and a major free update launching for its existing PC players, developer Piranha Games has revealed more details in regard to the added formats and new content for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

They published a detailed blog post on the official website, among all things, the most noteworthy one is the cross-play feature, as they stated: "MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries and Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC will be crossplay compatible for all platforms". This will be the first time in franchise's history that players from different platforms can play together.

Other than that, we were told that the DLC owners can host and play DLC content with players who do not own the DLC, all thanks to the DLC Co-op compatibility. Sounds pretty good, isn't it?

Thanks, Gematsu.