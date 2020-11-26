Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries announced for Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Almost exactly one year ago, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries was launched for Epic Games Store and six months later as an Xbox Game Pass title for PC. But on December 10, plans were to launch the game for GOG and Steam as well, but something called corona (also known as 'Slayer of Fun') has changed all this.

Therefore this has been delayed until spring. But it's far from doom and gloom, as the developers has now announced that they will take the opportunity to also release Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X at the same time:

"We are excited and proud to announce that now, in addition to playing Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries on PC, it will also be available on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This will be the first Mechwarrior title on a console since 2004's Mech Assault 2, and in our opinion, the first true Mechwarrior experience ever on a console."

So if you are a fan of sci-fi, mechs and huge explosions (that should cover roughly 97% of our readers) - keep your eyes open for Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries. We'll get back with a release date when this is confirmed, and surely a couple of trailers as well.