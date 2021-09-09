Mechwarrior 5 coming to PlayStation later this month

HQ

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries was released for PC back in 2019 and earlier this year, the Xbox fans could enjoy Piranha Games' massive mech war. Now the time is almost here for PlayStation players to do the same thing, as it has been confirmed that both the game and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion is coming to PlayStation 4/5 on September 23.

This is actually the first game in the series to be released for Sony's consoles since 1997, so it's something of a milestone. Starting day 1, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries offer cross-play and you can also enjoy expansions you don't own as long as you play with someone who has already bought them. A policy we really can appreciate.