LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Encased
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Mechwarrior 5 coming to PlayStation later this month

September 23 is the exact date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries was released for PC back in 2019 and earlier this year, the Xbox fans could enjoy Piranha Games' massive mech war. Now the time is almost here for PlayStation players to do the same thing, as it has been confirmed that both the game and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion is coming to PlayStation 4/5 on September 23.

This is actually the first game in the series to be released for Sony's consoles since 1997, so it's something of a milestone. Starting day 1, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries offer cross-play and you can also enjoy expansions you don't own as long as you play with someone who has already bought them. A policy we really can appreciate.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Related texts

Mechwarrior 5: MercenariesScore

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It turns out that there's a lot of fun to be had devastating landscapes in a giant mech. Who knew?"



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy