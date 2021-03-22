Mechwarrior 5 coming for Steam and Xbox late May

You're watching Advertisements

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries was launched back in 2019 as an Epic Games Store exclusive title, but late last year it was revealed that it would be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well. Now the Piranha Games owner, EG7, has published a pressrelease explaining when it is coming to not only Xbox - but other PC platforms as well.

It turns out we can look forward to playing Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries for GOG, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on May 27. The first expansion for the game, "Heroes of the Innersphere", is also launching that very same day, and hopefully we'll get more details on what to expect fairly soon considering we're only two months away from the release.