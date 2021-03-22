Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Mechwarrior 5 coming for Steam and Xbox late May

The title has been exclusive to Epic Games Store since 2019.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries was launched back in 2019 as an Epic Games Store exclusive title, but late last year it was revealed that it would be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well. Now the Piranha Games owner, EG7, has published a pressrelease explaining when it is coming to not only Xbox - but other PC platforms as well.

It turns out we can look forward to playing Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries for GOG, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on May 27. The first expansion for the game, "Heroes of the Innersphere", is also launching that very same day, and hopefully we'll get more details on what to expect fairly soon considering we're only two months away from the release.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Mechwarrior 5: MercenariesScore

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It turns out that there's a lot of fun to be had devastating landscapes in a giant mech. Who knew?"



