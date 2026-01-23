Mechborn mixes mechs and roguelike with classic deckbuilding

HQ

If you like mechs, deckbuilders, and/or roguelikes, Brazilian developer Turtle Juice has something in the works that we think you'll like. They have announced Mechborn. It will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X in the second half of 2026.

The developers write that the game's style mixes "classic '90s mech anime with Greek mythology" and has a slightly different concept where your deck of cards is your mech, and the premise is described as follows:

"Mechborn doesn't use a traditional hand of cards. Instead, players start with seven cards in their 'Conveyor Belt'. With each card that's played, a new one enters. Position support cards to unlock new abilities and combine with pilot skills to create combos that reshape the course of battle!"

To combat the game's Kaiju threat, you can choose one of "three god-forged mechs, each with their own combat style," and you can check out what it looks and works like in the first trailer and some screenshots below.