Mecharite is "more techy" and built for gamers

There are a multitude of smart lighting options these days, including many that can connect with other technology to create immersive environments for gamers and such. Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, even software like Razer Chroma, there are a lot of options but perhaps only a handful designed solely for gamers.

Enter Mecharite, a company that has come up with a slate of products that are more complex and designed for gamers that want a more creative and personalised lighting solution in their home.

With this theme in mind, we recently spoke with CEO Ronnie Olesen at IFA 2025, where he explained why Mecharite was created.

"Yeah, we have another business where we're selling a gaming product, and we see no one selling a lot of LED products and gaming equipment where you can have different things on your walls, on your table. So just like RGB light to the gaming industry. So that's why we started Mecharite to build different LED products and lightning products for gamers."

He then also touched upon what makes Mecharite products special and different from others, adding the following.

"Yeah, it's flashy. So we have a lot of different colors. We do both ways, like single colors, but we also have something where we're doing RGB IC, where you can control each individual LED. So it's more techy to do IC, but it's also not so cheap to do IC like regular RGB. So we're trying to do a lot of new things. This one, it's LED displays where it's just like 8-bit. So it's small LEDs to make some pictures you can have on your wall and on your desk and something."

Check out the full interview with Olesen below.