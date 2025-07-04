Mecha Break launches to 132k Steam players, mixed reviews

HQ

Mecha Break launched on PC and Xbox this week, and after drawing in plenty of players in its beta tests, it's clear that once more fans of mech action have flocked to this free-to-play release. At its launch, more than 132k players joined Mecha Break, according to SteamDB.

But, as per GamesRadar, the game's release hasn't exactly been entirely positive, with the current Steam review rating at Mixed. Largely, it seems fans have a problem with the way the game is monetising itself. $47 skins, as well as purchasable items to use in PvPvE gameplay have drawn criticism, alongside the limitation on weekly mission credits, preventing some from playing the game as much as they'd like to.

Amazing Seasun Games - Mecha Break's developer - is responding to reviews and appears to be taking on feedback. The issue is that Mecha Break remains a free-to-play game, meaning Amazing Seasun will have to make money somehow. Perhaps we'll see a revaluation of the monetisation process in the near future, so less players are feeling the dreaded FOMO when they spot a super expensive item in the store.