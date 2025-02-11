Mecha Break launches for PC and Xbox this spring

Many people reacted to the announcement of the gorgeous Mecha Break during last year's not-E3. We're talking giant mechs, swords, well-designed manga characters and frantic action.

But... since then we have not heard much about it, and therefore it feels very positive that the game now has a so-called launch window. Via Facebook, the developers announce that the game will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X this spring:

"Mecha Break is Amazing Seasun Games first foray into console development, and we are committed to providing the quality experience that gamers deserve on day one. The Xbox team is providing crucial support for key features such as crossplay and cross-save functionality. We thank you for your support and can't wait to see you in-game on PC, Xbox Series X|S this Spring, and with more platforms to come in 2025."

For those waiting for a PlayStation or Switch version, the developers also write that there will be more formats added during the year, and thus the chances are pretty good. Check out the announcement trailer below to refresh your memory.