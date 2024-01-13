Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is the first new film to top the US box office in 2024

It's estimated to generate over $31 million in its debut weekend.

Musical teen comedy Mean Girls is hitting all the right notes at the US box office this weekend, as it's predicted to top the charts with a $31 million gross. Arriving 20 years after the cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan, the film made $11.5 million in its opening on Friday, with 74% of its audience being female.

Another newcomer to perform strongly this week is Jason Statham's latest action movie, The Beekeeper. The film is performing better than expectations, with it being predicted to rake in $19.2 million over the weekend. Reviews for the film are looking positive too, with it currently having a fresh 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Are you going to see either of these new films this weekend?

Mean Girls

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.

