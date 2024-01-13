Mean Girls is the first new film to top the US box office in 2024

HQ

Musical teen comedy Mean Girls is hitting all the right notes at the US box office this weekend, as it's predicted to top the charts with a $31 million gross. Arriving 20 years after the cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan, the film made $11.5 million in its opening on Friday, with 74% of its audience being female.

Another newcomer to perform strongly this week is Jason Statham's latest action movie, The Beekeeper. The film is performing better than expectations, with it being predicted to rake in $19.2 million over the weekend. Reviews for the film are looking positive too, with it currently having a fresh 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.