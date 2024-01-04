Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Mean Girls

Mean Girls' final trailer gives a glimpse at more iconic scenes

The musical remake is debuting in cinemas this month.

HQ

It's almost time for Mean Girls to return to cinemas, as the musical remake/adaptation of the iconic film is debuting on January 19 for those in the UK, and on similar dates for other regions around the world. With the premiere almost here, the final trailer for the film has now arrived, giving an additional glimpse at several iconic scenes, and further looks at returning faces.

Between the Christmas dance to Principal Duvall getting his hands on the Burn Book, the film is seemingly going to be quite a faithful version of the iconic story when it debuts very soon. Check out the latest trailer for another look at it, and head over here to see all the character posters for the film.

HQ
